Full Year 2022 MAAS Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Wes Maas - MAAS Group Holdings Limited - MD & CEO



Welcome to MAAS Group Holdings' FY22 results presentation. MAAS Group had a very successful year, especially with the backdrop of how wet we've been in the last 12 months and also the COVID and supply chain challenges.



We've achieved financial highlights. Pro forma revenue of up 90% to $539.1 million. Pro forma EBITDA up 65% to $125.1 million. Pro forma EBITDA up 58% to $94.2 million. Statutory EBITDA up 78% to $125.3 million. Statutory NPAT up 77% to $61.6 million and total tangible assets up 87% to $814.3 million.



We have given out very strong earnings outlook. Strong growth expected across all segments and our guidance range in the vicinity of $180 million to $200 million, which represents growth of between 44% and 60% growth.



Some of our key assumptions, obviously, a full-year contribution from the acquisitions namely Garde, Schwarz, Blackwater & Brett Harvey Homes that didn't contribute to a full year in FY22. Our residential settlements increasing to between 360 and 400 lots. House starts rising to around 250 lots.

