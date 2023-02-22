Half Year 2023 MAAS Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Wes Maas - MAAS Group Holdings Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you, everyone, and welcome to the MAAS Group Holdings' half-year results conference call. MAAS Group Holdings had a very strong first-half result, considering the unprecedented challenges that have been thrown our way over the first six months.



We had pro forma revenue increase, $361.4 million, which is an increase of 68% period on period. Our pro forma EBITDA of $66.1 million, an increase of 65%. Pro forma EBIT of $45.5 million, an increase of 70%. Our cash flow conversion of 89% increased from 72%.



Statutory EBITDA of $63.8 million, an increase of 73%. Statutory NPAT of $23.7 million, an increase of 62%. Total tangible assets have increased to $1.1 billion. We've made significant investments for growth, an increase of 36% (sic - see slide 9, "39%") across this period. Liquidity sitting at $236.6 million gives us a really strong platform to continue our growth.



Moving onto our growth initiatives and outlook. Very little change here. Construction materials, we're continuing our cost reduction program through lean