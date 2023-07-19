Jul 19, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Mark Freeman, the CEO and Managing Director of Mirrabooka Investments. Welcome to this full-year result briefing. This is the first time we've done after the full year results release. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands we are gathered on today and pay my respects to their elders both past, present, and emerging.



Joining me in the meeting today, we have Kieran Kennedy and Stuart Low, who manage the portfolio. Andrew Porter, our CFO, Matthew Rowe, our Company Secretary, and Geoff Driver, who's the General Manager of Business Development.



Before we start the presentation, just a bit of housekeeping on the