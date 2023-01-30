Q4 2022 Marley Spoon SE Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - CEO, Founder, Management Board



Yeah. Thank you, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Now just earlier today, we released our fourth-quarter and preliminary full-year results of calendar year 2022. We're looking forward to presenting you those results today, as well as providing you with an update on the business. We will be using a slide presentation, and throughout the call, will refer to page numbers. At the end, as usual, we will open the line to your questions.



Now starting with slide 3 of our investor presentation, for the full year 2022, we were able to deliver on all metrics of our guidance despite the various headwinds that materialized for the year. We grew revenue by 24% to EUR401 million for the full year as planned. And our growth was driven by a high amount of orders, higher average order value, and the benefits of consolidating our Chefgood acquisition in Australia, following our three-tier growth