Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 21, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy Michael Poole - McMillan Shakespeare Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, everyone. It is 10 o'clock, so let's get underway. My name is Tim Poole, Chairman of McMillan Shakespeare Limited, and it's with great pleasure that I welcome shareholders and guests to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of our company.



I'd be grateful if you could please ensure that your mobile phone is turned off or turned to silent for the duration of this morning's meeting. Also, please note that the use of any recording device at the meeting is prohibited.



I'm advised that in accordance with clause 16.4 of the company's constitution, a quorum of members is present and accordingly, I declare the Annual General Meeting open. The notice of meeting was mailed to all shareholders on the 18th of September 2019, and I'll take the notice of meeting as read.



The proxies received are held by the company's share registry and are only available for inspection upon receipt of a written request. The company's previous Annual General Meeting was held on the 23rd of October 2018. I signed the