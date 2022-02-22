Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

Ashley Conn

McMillan Shakespeare Limited - CFO & Company Secretary

Michael Neil Salisbury

McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD, Group CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

Chenny Wang

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

Paul Buys

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director

Phillip Chippindale

Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

Richard Amland

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

Scott Lyndon Hudson

MST Marquee - Emerging Companies Analyst

Tim Lawson

Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance & Diversified Financial Market Research



Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to McMillan Shakespeare Limited