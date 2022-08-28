Aug 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ashley Conn

McMillan Shakespeare Limited - CFO & Company Secretary

* Rob De Luca

McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD & CEO



Conference Call Participants

* Chenny Wang

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Paul Buys

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director

* Phillip Chippindale

Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Scott Lyndon Hudson

MST Marquee - Emerging Companies Analyst



Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob De Luca, Managing Director and CEO.



Rob De Luca - McMillan Shakespeare Limited -