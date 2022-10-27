Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Helen Kurincic - McMillan Shakespeare Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome all. My name is Helen Kurincic, the Chair of McMillan Shakespeare Limited. I'm delighted to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders and guests to our 2022 annual general meeting, joining us both in person and online.



Firstly, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands across Australia and recognize their cultures and continuing connection to land. I'm speaking from Melbourne, which is the traditional country of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, and I pay my respects to their orders past and present.



I'm advised that in accordance with Clause 16.4 of the company's constitution, a quorum of members is present. And accordingly, I declare the annual general meeting is open. The notice of meeting was distributed to all shareholders on the 23rd of September 2022, and I'll take the notice of meeting as read.



All attendees can watch and listen to the live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to