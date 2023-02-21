Half Year 2023 Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Roberto De Luca - McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Karl. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the MMS half year results presentation for the 2023 financial year. My name is Rob De Luca, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of MMS. I'm joined today by Ashley Conn, our Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary.



I would like to start by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet and pay my respect to their elders, past and present. This morning's presentation will largely be focused across 5 areas. I will firstly talk to our market position and operating and financial performance highlights across the half whilst providing an overview of some of the key themes and issues that drove these outcomes and which more broadly inform our strategic focus.



