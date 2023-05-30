May 30, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Momentum Metropolitan Third Quarter FY '23 Operating Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hillie Meyer. Thank you, and you may proceed, sir.
Hilgard Pieter Meyer - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this trading update. And thank you for your attendance. As is normal, I'll give an introduction, and then I will hand over to Risto, who will, I think, just then highlight some of the financial futures in a bit more detail. And we're also joined today by Jeanette Marais. And I'll say a little bit more about our new CEO towards the end of my introduction.
As we've indicated in the trading update, we're pleased with the results under the circumstances. I think, just as far as earnings is concerned, obviously, it's a very good comparative number. I mean the prior period still suffered from some of the COVID-19 impact. So I think that the
