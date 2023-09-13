Sep 13, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Dan Moyane - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Head of Group Communications & CSI



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of the annual financial results of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings for the period ended 30 June this year. My name is Dan Moyane. Just a short while ago before we started, I was outside this room. And Hillie Meyer told me that among us today, we've got the big 5. Actually, it just Hillie Meyer's wife who said, they's got the big 5. Hillie is here with 4 of his brothers. Let's welcome them with a round of applause and Mrs. Meyer is here as well on this day. I guess the reason will become clear to those who may not know why I'm mentioning this a little bit later on. We are coming to you live from the company's offices here in Sandton Johannesburg welcoming everyone who's joining us today, the analysts, the investors, the shareholders, journalists and of course, the employees of the company who are watching us live either on mPOS, which is our company's Intranet or on BD TV channel 412 on DSTV or you can also follow our presentation of these results on via