May 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - Chief Executive & Non-Independent Director
Okay. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Trustpower's investor presentation for the year ended March 31, 2020. My name is David Prentice. I'm the Chief Executive of Trustpower. And also on the call is Paul Ridley-Smith, who's the Chair of Trustpower; and Kevin Palmer, our Chief Financial Officer.
Now as in prior years -- forgive me for a minute. I should have control of the slide. Kevin, you might need to help me. Excuse me, everyone. We just need to pause to restart that.
Kevin Palmer - Trustpower Limited - CFO, Acting GM of Technology & Delivery and Company Secretary
Yes, what have you done? Okay...
David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - Chief Executive & Non-Independent Director
It's that camaraderie and support, Kev. Thanks.
Kevin Palmer - Trustpower Limited - CFO, Acting GM of Technology & Delivery and Company Secretary
Thank you.
David
Full Year 2020 Trustpower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...