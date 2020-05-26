Full Year 2020 Trustpower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - Chief Executive & Non-Independent Director



Okay. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Trustpower's investor presentation for the year ended March 31, 2020. My name is David Prentice. I'm the Chief Executive of Trustpower. And also on the call is Paul Ridley-Smith, who's the Chair of Trustpower; and Kevin Palmer, our Chief Financial Officer.



Now as in prior years -- forgive me for a minute. I should have control of the slide. Kevin, you might need to help me. Excuse me, everyone. We just need to pause to restart that.



Kevin Palmer - Trustpower Limited - CFO, Acting GM of Technology & Delivery and Company Secretary



Yes, what have you done? Okay...



David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - Chief Executive & Non-Independent Director



It's that camaraderie and support, Kev. Thanks.



Kevin Palmer - Trustpower Limited - CFO, Acting GM of Technology & Delivery and Company Secretary



Thank you.



David