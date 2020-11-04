Half Year 2021 Trustpower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to Trustpower's Half Year Result for 2021. My name is David Prentice, I'm the Chief Executive of Trustpower. And I'm here with Kevin Palmer, who is our Chief Financial Officer. Hopefully, everybody can hear me okay. Hopefully, everybody can see the front slide up on your screens. What we're going to do is we're just going to give it a minute or 2 just to allow people to log in to the session. And then we'll get kick-started straight afterwards. So hear from me again in maybe a minute's time.



Okay. So we've just been monitoring people coming in. It looks like we're up to the numbers that we expected. So as I said, good morning again, and welcome to our presentation here this morning. Hopefully, you will have had an opportunity to have a very brief look to the presentation that was loaded up onto the NZX this morning. And you are -- you've already come with a number of questions.



What we thought we would do this morning is similar to prior -- previous presentations is we'd