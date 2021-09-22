Trustpower Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Paul Marton Ridley-Smith - Trustpower Limited - Chairman of the Board



Welcome to Trustpower's 2021 Annual Meeting. I'm Paul Ridley-Smith, the Chair of Trustpower. I'm pleased to confirm that we have a quorum online, and the meeting is properly constituted.



Because of the COVID-19 issues, Trustpower originally proposed a hybrid meeting to give shareholders the option to join us in person in Tauranga or online. For reasons only too well known to you, we aren't able to have an in-person meeting when limited to 50 people, including staff. And 3 of our current directors and one prospective director are in Auckland to attend the event.



But just because we're 100% virtual, there's no reason why you -- why we can't engage with you just as much. It would be disappointing to us if you don't use the online platform to ask us questions. Within limits, there's no such thing as a silly question so please send us your questions at any time and, at the appropriate time, we will address them. You don't need to wait until the particular resolution or matter is before the meeting.



