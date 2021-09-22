Sep 22, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Paul Marton Ridley-Smith - Trustpower Limited - Chairman of the Board
Welcome to Trustpower's 2021 Annual Meeting. I'm Paul Ridley-Smith, the Chair of Trustpower. I'm pleased to confirm that we have a quorum online, and the meeting is properly constituted.
Because of the COVID-19 issues, Trustpower originally proposed a hybrid meeting to give shareholders the option to join us in person in Tauranga or online. For reasons only too well known to you, we aren't able to have an in-person meeting when limited to 50 people, including staff. And 3 of our current directors and one prospective director are in Auckland to attend the event.
But just because we're 100% virtual, there's no reason why you -- why we can't engage with you just as much. It would be disappointing to us if you don't use the online platform to ask us questions. Within limits, there's no such thing as a silly question so please send us your questions at any time and, at the appropriate time, we will address them. You don't need to wait until the particular resolution or matter is before the meeting.
Trustpower Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Sep 22, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...