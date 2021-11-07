Half Year 2022 Trustpower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

David Prentice - Trustpower Limited - CEO & Non-Independent Director



Okay. Right. Okay. We're just on a couple of messages to everyone. Sorry, it sounds like we had a slight problem with our audio. So let me try that again, shall we?



So welcome to Trustpower's interim results for 2021. My name is David Prentice. I'm with Kevin Palmer sitting beside me here in our office in Tauranga. Hopefully, you've all had an opportunity to go through the presentation that was uploaded on to the NZX this morning. So we'll just take 20 minutes to kind of step through some of the slides and not -- and as always, throw it open for questions.



So the slide that you can see in front of you now is actually the third slide into the part, which is just talking about some changes that we've had to governance over the last couple of months.



And just a couple of things to highlight that Susan -- both Susan Peterson and Keith Turner -- Susan stepped down at the AGM and Keith Turner resigned effective the 31st of October, both of them from the Board. And I just want to, on behalf of the Board and