Nov 22, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Metro Performance Glass half year results announcement. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Simon Mander. Please go ahead.



Simon J. Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander, and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass, and with me is Brent Mealings, our CFO. This morning, we will provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 6 months to 30th of September 2020, and then we'll be happy to take any questions.



Moving on to Slide 2. We noted 4 key messages, which summarize the half. I'd like to start by recognizing the strength and dedication of our people right across Metro Glass group. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented significant challenges for our teams, and their resilience has ensured that we've continued to deliver our market-leading products and services to our customers. We had a solid first half in New Zealand, although