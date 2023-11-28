Nov 28, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Simon Mander - Metro Performance Glass Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our call today. My name is Simon Mander, and I'm the CEO of Metro Performance Glass. With me is our CFO, Tony Candy.



This morning, we'll provide you with an overview of the group's results for the 6 months to the September 30, 2023, and we'll then be happy to take any questions you may have. We'll start now on Slide 2, where we have noted our key messages that summarize the year.



The group delivered earnings in line with our August guidance, supported by solid profitability in Australia, residential construction sector softness impacted the New Zealand business. New Zealand construction sector softness impacted glass demand and revenue, partially offset by the increase in high