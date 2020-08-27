Full Year 2020 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / NTS GMT
David Colin Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MMA Offshore Results Call for FY 2020. I sincerely hope, given the times we're all in that yourself, together with your work colleagues and families are all well and a special shout out to anybody from Victoria joining in Australia, considering the restrictions that you're currently under, I hope you're working through it.
As mentioned, my name is David Ross, I'm the Managing Director of MMA offshore, and joining me on the call today is David Cavanagh, the company's CFO; and Dylan Roberts, our company's Secretary.
To give you a bit of an outline, we'll begin with some general comments from myself. Then we'll take you through the presentation that we released to the ASX this morning, and on completion of that, we'll take some questions if you have any.
So let me get started. The underlying result for the financial year has been particularly strong, confirming that the business is on the sort of recovery trajectory that we plan to be on prior to, of course, COVID-19 striking the
