Half Year 2022 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



welcome to the MMA Offshore Limited 2022 Half Year Results. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Managing Director, Mr. David Ross. Thank you. Please go ahead.



David Colin Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and good afternoon to the East Coast. Thanks very much for joining MMA Offshore's Half Year Results Call for FY '22. As mentioned, my name is David Ross, I'm the Managing Director. And joining me today on the call is Dave Cavanagh, the company's CFO; Tim Muirhead, our Company Secretary; and Liz Buckey, Corporate Development AGM.



To give you an outline of the format for today. We'll -- we appreciate that everybody is extremely busy at this time of the year, so I'll try and keep the format as compact as possible. I'll begin with taking you through some of the key slides in the investor pack that we released to