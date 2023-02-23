Half Year 2023 MMA Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

David Colin Ross - MMA Offshore Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the MMA Offshore Half Year Results Call for FY '23. My name is David Ross. I'm the Managing Director of MMA Offshore. And joining me on the call today is David Cavanagh, our company's CFO; and Tim Muirhead, our company's Secretary and General Counsel.



To outline the format for today, and I appreciate that it's an extremely busy day for everyone. We intend to keep this morning as brief as possible. I'll begin by taking you through some of the key slides in the pack that we released to the ASX this morning and really focus around the half year result. We'll look to the balance sheet, some of our key markets, the operating leverage that we see in the business and our priorities and outlooks for the next 12 months or so.

