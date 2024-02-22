Half Year 2024 Mitchell Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Allen Chan - Bridge Street Capital Partners, LLC - Analyst



Hey, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Mitchell Services' half-year result. I'm Allen Chan from Bridge Street Capital. Joining us from the company, please welcome, Executive Chair, Nathan Mitchell; CEO, Andrew Elf; and CFO, Greg Switala. (Event Instructions)



On that note recorded and will be circulated afterwards. Andrew, over to you. Thank you.



Andrew Elf - Mitchell Services Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



All right, Allen. Thanks very much for the introduction, and thanks very much, everyone, for joining us today and for the interest in the company.



I'll move straight to slide 4, the market profile, and just take the disclaimer. As being read, obviously, there, you can see the shares and market cap and major holders, obviously, Mitchell Group being Nathan Mitchell and Dream Challenge, Scott Tumbridge, another one of our Non-Exec Directors.



Just moving on to slide 5, the summary for the first half. Look, a very good half for the business and