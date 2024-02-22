Feb 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Allen Chan - Bridge Street Capital Partners, LLC - Analyst
Hey, good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Mitchell Services' half-year result. I'm Allen Chan from Bridge Street Capital. Joining us from the company, please welcome, Executive Chair, Nathan Mitchell; CEO, Andrew Elf; and CFO, Greg Switala. (Event Instructions)
On that note recorded and will be circulated afterwards. Andrew, over to you. Thank you.
Andrew Elf - Mitchell Services Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
All right, Allen. Thanks very much for the introduction, and thanks very much, everyone, for joining us today and for the interest in the company.
I'll move straight to slide 4, the market profile, and just take the disclaimer. As being read, obviously, there, you can see the shares and market cap and major holders, obviously, Mitchell Group being Nathan Mitchell and Dream Challenge, Scott Tumbridge, another one of our Non-Exec Directors.
Just moving on to slide 5, the summary for the first half. Look, a very good half for the business and
Half Year 2024 Mitchell Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...