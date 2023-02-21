Half Year 2023 Motus Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Osman Arbee - Motus Holdings Limited - CEO



(video playing)



Good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning. It's nice to have you in person again. Special welcome to our non-execs. We've got Saleh here, but I know there are some people on the phone as well. To the Motus management team, thanks for joining us this morning, and thanks for making -- delivering on these results as well, which I'm sure you'll agree were great under the circumstances.



And then we've got Kerry, who is our Executive Director, in the audience as well. We've got most of the ExCo members: Niall and Berenice and everybody else here, Gary, so everyone's here. Thato is here as well. Who am I missing? I think I saw -- I met everyone from the ExCo, and some can make it so they'd be attending.



But once again, thanks a lot for joining us. It's a real pleasure to have you in face-to-face discussions because I'm not a believer in Zoom. I was till we could get out of it and I could see you guys. Because I'm a people's person and I like debating issues and talking about issues in person because you'll