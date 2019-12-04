Half Year 2020 Metcash Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 04, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Jeffery K. Adams - Metcash Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning and welcome to the Metcash First Half Results for Financial Year '20. As most of you have been joining us online for these results, we thought we would save a bit of money this year. So this will be one of our cost-savings initiatives and not hire a venue today and do this online.



We'll follow our normal format this morning. I'll talk you through the group and the individual business results. I'll then hand over to Brad to cover the financials, and then I'll come back to cover the outlook statement before moving to the Q&A.



Before we start, just to let you know who we have in the room today. So besides myself and Brad, we have Scott Marshall, the CEO of our Food business; and Mark Laidlaw, the CEO of our Hardware business; and Chris Baddock, who's our -- I guess we can still call you new CEO of our Liquor business. And the business CEOs will be around and they'll help us at the Q&A at the end.



So just turning over now to our purpose and vision and values. Just as a reminder, our