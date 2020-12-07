Half Year 2021 Metcash Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jeffery K. Adams - Metcash Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Metcash Financial Year '21 Half Year Results Briefing. I'm Jeff Adams, the Group CEO, and I'll be talking you through the group and business results this morning.



With me in the room today is Brad Soller, our group CFO; and Brad will be taking you through the financials this morning. Brad will then hand back to me, and I'll give you our half 2 '21 outlook, and then we'll take your questions.



Before I start the results, with me, just to quickly introduce a few other members of my team in the room with me today starting with our business CEO, Scott Marshall, CEO of our Food business; Chris Baddock, CEO of Liquor; and Annette Welsh, the CEO of our Hardware business. As many of you know, our Hardware business is based in Melbourne, so it's really nice to finally see Annette again in person and for her to be in the room with us this morning.



Also with us this morning is Alistair Bell, our new group CFO, on his first official day of duty. Alistair has been with us since the