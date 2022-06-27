Jun 27, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jun 27, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alistair G. Bell
Metcash Limited - Group CFO
* Annette Welsh
Metcash Limited - CEO of Independent Hardware Group
* Christopher William Baddock
Metcash Limited - CEO of Australian Liquor Marketers
* Douglas Jones
Metcash Limited - Group CEO & Director
* Scott Marshall
Metcash Limited - CEO of Food
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adrian Lemme
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Ben Gilbert
Jarden Limited, Research Division - Head of Australian Research
* Bryan Raymond
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Executive Director and Head of Australian Consumer Team
* Craig John Woolford
MST Marquee - Consumer Discretionary and Retail Analyst
* David Errington
BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of Consumer Research for Australia and Asia
* Grant
Full Year 2022 Metcash Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jun 27, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...