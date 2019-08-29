Q4 2019 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Ed Jardim - Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited - Group Investor & Media Executive



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Murray & Roberts annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019. A warm welcome to all of our viewers on the webcast as well as all the callers on the web call.



