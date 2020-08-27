Q4 2020 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Ed Jardim - Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited - Group Investor & Media Executive



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Murray & Roberts Annual Results presentation for the Year ended June 30, 2020. And this is a virtual presentation only. So we have our stakeholders on the phone call as well as on the webcast. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Henry Laas. Thank you, Henry.



Henry Johannes Laas - Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited - Group Chief Executive, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Ed, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2020 results presentation. And a special word of welcome to our Chairman, Dr. Suresh Kana, who is also on the call as well as other members of the Murray & Roberts Board.



We've got a full agenda for this presentation, and I will be assisted by our Group Financial Director, DaniÃ«l Grobler, who will explain the financial results in a bit more detail. Murray & Robert is a multinational engineering and