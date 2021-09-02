Sep 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Ed Jardim - Murray & Roberts Holdings Limited - Group Investor & Media Executive



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Murray & Roberts annual results for the year ended 30 June 2021. Welcome to all our stakeholders on both the call as well as on the webcast. For any of our stakeholders on the call that would like to join via the webcast, all those details is on via link via our homepage, murrob.com. You'll find the link there to the webcast as well as to the presentation and our results.



This is a virtual presentation. So we are coming to you from our office in Johannesburg. The format for today's presentation will be our CEO, Henry Laas, he will be starting the presentation for us and then thereafter, DaniÃ«l Grobler, who will take us through the financial results.



Just in terms of your opportunity to ask questions, there will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation. May I please ask you on the webcast to please log your questions throughout the presentation, so we can have a constructive session towards the end? (Operator Instructions)



