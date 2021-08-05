Full Year 2021 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Nick Scali FY '21 Results Presentation. Running through our FY '21 highlights. Sales revenue was $373 million, 42% up on the prior year. Gross margin, 63.5%, up from 62.7% in FY '20. Underlying NPAT, net profit after tax, is $84.2 million, 100% up in FY '20. Operating cash flow was $137.9 million compared with $76.5 million in FY '20. Total dividends for the year was $0.65. Our store network is currently 61 showrooms, 57 in Australia -- sorry, currently it's incorrect. As at June FY '21 was 61 showrooms; Australia, 57; New Zealand, 4. There's 1 additional showroom that has opened in July in New Zealand.



As mentioned, revenue was up 42% with comparable store sales growth of 34%. We split the growth -- the $110 million growth