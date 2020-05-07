May 07, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



You're watching NWR Virtual Investor Conference, May 2020. We have Nelson Resources on the line today. Nelson Resources is a gold exploration company with a portfolio of wholly owned gold projects located in Western Australia. Nelson's projects are located within the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane of the Yilgarn -Craton and the boundary of the Albany-Fraser Orogen. This contains substantial Greenstone belt, considered highly prospective for gold mineralization and has the potential to host a Tropicana-style deposit.



Adam Schofield joins us today. He is the Executive Director of Nelson Resources.



Adam is a mining company executive, with over 20 years' experience in the resources sector in Australia and Africa. He has significant experience in conducting feasibility studies and taking products from feasibility stage into operations. He also has extensive experience in gold, copper, mineral sands and iron ore. Over to you, Adam.



Adam Schofield - Nelson Resources Limited - Executive Director



Thank you, Lauren. Welcome, everybody,