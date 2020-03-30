Nampak Ltd Pre-Closed Period Cconference Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Erik Smuts speaking. So I assume most of you are dialing in from home. I guess, across the world, most people are either in lockdown or self-isolation. So I think very abnormal circumstances that all of us are experiencing at the moment. But I guess, all of us are used to or getting used to it as we speak.



So I take it all of you have gone through the SENS announcement that we sent out, so I'm not going to go through it in detail, but I'm still going to run through the key details in there.



And so maybe to start off with, I'll -- just to summarize, I'll go through the market conditions in our major economies, and at the same time, to a large extent, give the regional updates as well where