Mar 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nampak pre-closed period call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik and Glenn. Please go ahead.
Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Erik Smuts speaking. So I assume most of you are dialing in from home. I guess, across the world, most people are either in lockdown or self-isolation. So I think very abnormal circumstances that all of us are experiencing at the moment. But I guess, all of us are used to or getting used to it as we speak.
So I take it all of you have gone through the SENS announcement that we sent out, so I'm not going to go through it in detail, but I'm still going to run through the key details in there.
And so maybe to start off with, I'll -- just to summarize, I'll go through the market conditions in our major economies, and at the same time, to a large extent, give the regional updates as well where
Nampak Ltd Pre-Closed Period Cconference Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...