Half Year 2021 Nampak Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very hearty welcome to our results presentation of our interim results for the first half of 2021 financial year. Yes, welcome to every one of you, and let's get started.



I think, first of all, the forward-looking statements, I think that's nothing new. I think, have a look at it. We're not going to spend time on that, but it's very important to take notice of what it says.



So let's get into the highlights. I think, first of all, I think you'll notice that revenue was stable at ZAR 6.5 billion. HEPS was up significantly, 151%, which we're quite happy with. Of course, underlying that, most important measure for us there is trading income, up 11% to ZAR 706 million. And then at the bottom line, operating income, up 89%, and we'll unpack that a bit later. All group funding covenants complied with, which, of course, our bankers are very happy with. And then I guess the most important thing is what happened to cash, and our cash is up ZAR 852 million, which is very pleasing. That's up 19%