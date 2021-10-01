Nampak Ltd Pre-Closed Period Call Transcript

Oct 01, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us this morning. Welcome to Nampak's investor call where we will discuss the market update that we've released earlier this morning. Just to confirm, this was a voluntary trading update for the 11 months ending 31st of August 2021.



I think it's fair to say that, in general, trading conditions improved as COVID-19 restrictions were eased in South Africa and most of the markets where we operate in the rest of Africa. This resulted in significantly improved group operating results, and group revenue for the period increasing by more than 20%.



I want to point out that this statement should not be read as a profit warning. At this