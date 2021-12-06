Full Year 2021 Nampak Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Nampak's Annual Results Presentation for the Financial Year ended September '21. Hopefully, this time around is a very different set of results that we're going to present to you. As you know, last year was a particularly tough year, and I'm very happy to say this time around, I think we've got much better news to share with you. Please excuse my voice; I've got a bit of a throat infection. But hopefully, that won't hold back anything today.



So let's get straight into it. You know all the forward-looking statements. I'm not going to spend time on that. So let's get straight into the highlights, the overview. As I said, I think, overall, a much better performance. Obviously, I think if you look at the last year, yes, we still had COVID in it, probably more so than the year before, but at least we didn't have the hard lockdowns. And as a result, trading looked a lot better.



So group revenue, up a full 24%, and we'll get into the details of that later, where it came from. HEPS, up