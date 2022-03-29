Q2 2022 Nampak Ltd Trading Update And Pre- Close Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Nampak's voluntary trading update for the 5 months to the end of February 2022. Maybe just something to note that the main focus of this update was not on Nampak's financial results or any specific numbers, but rather the underlying trading conditions that are prevailing in the market.



So if I can maybe move to the highlights from this update, I would say, it includes, first of all, very strong demand in most of our key markets, resulting in revenue growth as stated in excess of 20%. This also resulted in strong growth for all our other profit metrics, and of course, the operational cash generation, but we experienced abnormal pressure on working capital