Half Year 2022 Nampak Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Nampak's interim results presentation for our half year ended 31st of March 2022. I think we're going to start with the forward-looking statements that you know very well by now. I'm not going to go through that in detail, but please have a look at it when you have some time.



A quick look at what we're going to be covering today. First, we're going to take you through a very quick overview of Nampak, who we are. We'll take you through the results overview, spend a little bit of time on the operational review before Glenn will give you a lot more detail on the financial results itself. And then we'll also look at what the future holds for us. And we've got some appendices in the download version, which we will not present in detail today.



So first of all, as I said, Nampak, who we are. I think most of you know us very well by now. But if not, we consider ourselves as Africa's foremost packaging company. We've been listed on the JSE for a very long time, more than 50 years. And