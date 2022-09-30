Sep 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Again, welcome to Nampak's voluntary trading update for the 11 months due 31st of August 2022. Just a reminder, again, the main focus of this update is not to focus on Nampak's financial results or any specific numbers but rather the underlying trading conditions in the market and of course, an update on key funding methods. To start, I can confirm that trading conditions in our key markets remain healthy, and I can break it down as follows. First of all, revenue growth was supported by good volume growth in our beverage can divisions, higher selling prices related to the higher cost of commodities passed on the selling prices.
And then secondly, the positive impact of this growth
Nampak Ltd special call Transcript
Sep 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
