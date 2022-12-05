Full Year 2022 Nampak Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik E. Smuts - Nampak Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the annual results presentation for Nampak for the financial year ended September 30, 2022.



Before we get into the presentation itself, maybe just a quick warning, unfortunately we expect loadshedding to end here very soon, in the next couple of minutes. Not quite sure when. So if there's a sudden break in the transmission, just be patient. The systems here will take a minute or 2 to reset and then we will be back. But let's hope that doesn't cause any problems. So let's get straight into it.



So again, welcome and thanks for joining us this morning. I think first of all, just the normal customary forward-looking statements. Please have a look at that later on and go through that when you have time.



So I think if we get straight into the highlights, let me start off by saying I think it's been quite a disappointing set of results after we posted, I think, fairly strong results at mid-year. We'll give you a bit of a reconciliation later on to show why essentially it looks