Half Year 2023 Nampak Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Phil Roux - Nampak Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I need to preface my presentation by saying that we're expecting a load shedding shift, and when that happens, the screen will go black. If that should happen, I will pause, if I'm in the middle of my presentation, until we're up again.



Welcome to the Nampak half-year presentation. My name is Phil Roux. I'm the Interim Chief Executive, tasked for the challenging and simultaneously rewarding role of leading the turnaround of Nampak; that, with the assistance of the executive team and our Chief Restructuring Officer, Michael Dorn. To suggest anything other than that the enormity of the task is significant would be misrepresenting the current situation. That said, every conceivable effort will be made to ensure that the Nampak brand proposition is restored in the fullness of time.



At the outset, it would be remiss of me not to thank our shareholders, our customers, and our lenders for their patience and support over a protracted period. Aside from the internal challenges, Nampak is not immune to the external environment.