Full Year 2023 Nampak Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Phil Roux Nampak Limited-CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you to those of you in attendance today. In my 35-year working career, the past eight months can arguably be described as the most complex yet stimulating experience. The broad stakeholder engagement and multi-party vested interest in Nampak's investment thesis has made for an unbridled test of patience and understanding. I owe a huge gratitude to our shareholders who have given us the benefit of the doubt by enabling our corporate repositioning by supporting the right officer generously.
We have a clear perspective that this is conditional to unlocking value. Notwithstanding arduous discussions and negotiations, our thanks also extended to our numerous lenders, which culminated in an elegant and workable new capital structure. I have little doubt that we've charted the appropriate pathway to success for Nampak.
Doing business on the African continent, inclusive of South Africa, has become particularly onerous given consequent pedestrian economic growth, currency vagaries, leadership changes, and policy
