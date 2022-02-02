Feb 02, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Sebastian Evans - NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited - CIO & MD of NAOS Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary and Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Sebastian Evans, I'm the Chief Investment Officer of NAOS Asset Management. And this morning, I'm joined by Robert Miller, one of the portfolio managers here, who will be speaking later on in the presentation, going through each of the funds as well as Mark Benson, who's the CEO and Managing Director of Saunders, who will be doing a short presentation about halfway through the total presentation. So for those of you who are looking for the presentation, it was lodged on the ASX this morning. It was also sent around to everyone who is on our distribution list. So if you want to be put on that distribution list, just e-mail inquiries at naos.com.au.
Next slide, please. The disclaimer I will just touch on that, but obviously, we do speak about many of our investments here. As many of you would know, if you've dialed in before, it's clearly general information only. So don't take as gospel to your own research, seek your own
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd Q2 FY22 Investor Update and Q&A Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...