Half Year 2020 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Netcare Limited's group results presentation for the 6 months to the end of March 2020. Welcome also to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer, and other members of the Netcare Board and the senior management team who are also on this call.



That we are living in extraordinary times and facing unprecedented challenges is obvious to all of us. And at the very outset, I want to pause here, pause to thank, acknowledge, respect and pay tribute to the extraordinary work done by our management team, staff and doctors on the frontline across South Africa and Lesotho for their incredible efforts during this challenging time in caring for and treating our patients. I also want to thank our Chair and Board members who've been meeting weekly since the lockdown began in order to ensure we have a collective and joined-up approach to this pandemic.



In our SENS this morning, we notified you of the resignation of Lynelle Bagwandeen, our group company Secretary and General