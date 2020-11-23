Full Year 2020 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



A very warm welcome to Netcare Limited's group results presentation for the year ended the 30th of September 2020. A warm welcome also to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer, members of the Netcare Board, the Executive Committee and our senior management team.



I want to pause here, pause to thank, acknowledge and pay tribute to the extraordinary work done by our management teams and staff; and all our health care workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, allied health professionals, support staff, IT and technical teams and administration teams on the front line across South Africa and Lesotho for their remarkable efforts in caring for and treating our patients during this pandemic.



I also want to thank our Chair and the Board of Directors for their ongoing support and sage guidance provided throughout this very challenging period. This is very much appreciated.



We also recognize the enormous loss of life in South Africa and globally from the pandemic and the profound pain it has caused