Half Year 2021 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to Netcare Limited's group results presentation for the year ended the 31st of March 2021. A warm welcome to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer, members of the Netcare Board, our Executive Committee and our senior management teams.



It's been another challenging period, particularly having to deal with the second wave of COVID-19. And I want to, once again, pause to acknowledge thank and pay tribute to the extraordinary work done by our management teams and staff and everyone of our health care workers, including our nurses, doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, allied health professionals, support staff, IT, technical teams and administration teams, all on the front line for their truly remarkable efforts in caring for and treating out patients during this pandemic. Our presentation today is, once again, dedicated to all health care workers across South Africa and the public and private sector who have risk their lives in the fight against COVID-19, and