Full Year 2021 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to Netcare Limited's group results presentation for the 12 months ended the 30th of September 2021. A warm welcome also to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer, Members of the Netcare Board, the ExCo and our senior management teams.



As we emerge from challenges of this past year, let me, at the outset, acknowledge and pay tribute to the extraordinary work done by our management teams and staff and all our health care workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, allied health professionals, support staff, IT, technical and administration teams on the front line across South Africa for their absolutely remarkable efforts in caring for and treating our patients during this COVID-19 pandemic.



We dedicate this presentation to the thousands of health care workers across South Africa in the public and private sector who've risked their lives in the fight against COVID-19 and especially to those who lost their lives in the process. Our thoughts and