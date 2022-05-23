Half Year 2022 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to Netcare Limited's interim group results presentation for the 6 months ended the 31st of March 2022. A warm welcome to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer; members of the Netcare Board; our ExCo; and our senior management teams.



Let me express my sincere thanks to our management teams and Netcare staff across all of our divisions for their hard work, collective efforts and commitment over the past 6 months, and also thanks go to our Board for their support and guidance.



I'm going to begin with an overview of our group's performance and the operational performance of our various divisions before handing over to our Chief Financial Officer, Keith Norman Gibson, who will unpack our financial results in more detail. I'll conclude by providing more detail on the progress we have made on certain strategic areas and present our outlook and guidance for the remainder of the year.



Turning to an overview of our performance over the past 6