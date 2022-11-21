Full Year 2022 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, colleagues, and a very warm welcome to Netcare Limited's Annual Group Results Presentation for the year ended 30 September 2022. A warm welcome to the Chair of Netcare, Thevendrie Brewer; members of the Netcare Board, our Exco and our senior management teams. At the outset, let me express my very sincere thanks to our management teams and Netcare staff across all of our divisions for their hard work, collective efforts and commitment over the past year. And also our thanks go to our Board for their support and guidance.



Now before I begin with our results, I'd like to draw your attention to various changes to our Board, which we have announced in today's SENS. Mr. David Kneale has indicated his intention to retire as a Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from the conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on the 3rd of February next year. I want to personally thank David for his invaluable contribution during his tenure and wish him all of the very best in his future