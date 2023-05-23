Half Year 2023 Netcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Richard Harold Friedland - Netcare Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and a very warm welcome to Netcare Limited's Interim Group results presentation for the 6 months ended the 31st of March 2023. A warm welcome to the Chair of Netcare, Mark Bower, members of the Netcare Board, our Exco and senior management teams.



Let me at the outset express my very sincere thanks to our management teams and Netcare staff across all of our divisions for their hard work, collective efforts and commitment over the past 6 months in producing what is certainly our strongest performance since emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks also go to our Board for their support and guidance.



Today, a year ago, Meyer Kahn, a former long-standing Board member and Chairman of Netcare passed away. He was a doyen of South African business. These results are dedicated to his memory and the enormous contribution he made to Netcare.



I'm going to begin this morning with an overview of our group's performance and the operational performance of our various divisions before