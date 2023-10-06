Oct 06, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation


Corporate Participants

Thomas Duthy
Neurotech International Ltd - Executive Director

Thomas Duthy - Neurotech International Ltd - Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Neurotech International today. It's my pleasure to present to you a summary of the company's Phase I/II clinical trial results for a broad-spectrum of cannabinoid drug product, NTI164, in children with paediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections, PANDAS, and Paediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, PANS; collectively, PANDAS/PANS. I trust all of you on today's call had a chance to read the announcement that was launched about six this morning. And shortly thereafter, investor presentation, which summarizes the key findings of this world-first trial.
Before I commence today's presentation, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Professor Russell Dale and Professor Michael Fahey, the
Neurotech International Ltd Phase I/II PANDAS/PANS Clinical Trial Results Presentation Transcript

