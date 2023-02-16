Half Year 2023 NRW Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the NRW Holdings half-year results conference call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Jules Pemberton, Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Simons, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Jules Pemberton - NRW Holdings Limited - CEO & Managing Director



Thank you very much, and good morning or good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our half-year presentation for FY23 results. Look, I want to start by addressing what I think has been a bit of an issue in terms of pressure on the selling of the stock. It seems a little perverse to me that a company that has had some challenges obviously with weather and some other things which we've noted in the presentation (technical difficulty).



We have reaffirmed our guidance for the full year, and they have also been in line with the market's expectations in terms of our earnings results. Now, this will probably get addressed in the call, but I thought I'd hit it upfront before I get through